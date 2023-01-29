Stipe Miocic reacts to Francis Ngannou’s demands to the UFC and his refusal to re-sign

After the UFC botched their biggest free-agent re-signing of the year, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has come out with his own critique of the situation.

Per Dana White, Francis Ngannou was set to make the most money of any heavyweight in UFC history. However, he had a list of demands he wanted to be met. Among those, the demands included such things as health insurance for fighters on the roster, the ability to have his own independent sponsors not linked to the UFC, and the ability to make some forays into boxing while still being signed to the UFC brand.

Of those, the UFC would reportedly agree to none, and Francis Ngannou felt they wanted to give him a bunch of money so he would “shut up.

Stipe Miocic gives his take on the Francis Ngannou free agency situation

Here chimes in Stipe Miocic. Who would say on The MMA Hour: “… I get it. I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — (Ngannou was) trying to move (the sport) in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”

“I would’ve loved to have fought Francis again, but it’s not going to happen,” Miocic continued (H/T MMA Fighting). “Listen, it’s his decision. I wish he would’ve stayed because I wanted another crack at him. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way, but listen, he’s doing what’s best for him and his family. He thinks it’s the right way to go, and it’s his decision. I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope it works out.”

While a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou was ideal for Stipe Miocic, his outlook on the future is simple. “(Ngannou) is gone,” Miocic said. “So whoever has that belt is the champ.”

One day, a boxing match between the two outside of the UFC may be ideal for Stipe Miocic. Who was very receptive to the idea of boxing Ngannou. “That’d be fantastic (to box Ngannou),” Miocic said. “Hell yeah, I love boxing.”

What’s your thoughts on a potential Miocic vs. Ngannou boxing match in the future?