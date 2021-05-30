Stipe Miocic wants a rematch with Francis Ngannou and is confident in his chances.

Miocic lost his title to Ngannou after suffering a second-round knockout against him in the UFC 260 headliner back in March. Despite being regarded as the greatest heavyweight of all time and holding the record for most consecutive defenses, not many expected Miocic to get an immediate rematch.

That looks to be the case with Derrick Lewis seemingly next in line for a title shot. However, Miocic is itching to run things back with his old foe.

“I want a rematch, and I wanna get my title back,” Miocic told Submission Radio. “He took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts every day.”

Miocic doesn’t believe his defeat to Ngannou was a fluke as he was simply caught with a great shot while making an error in judgement. However, he is confident he will correct his errors and come out on top in a potential rubber match.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Miocic said when asked about correcting his mistakes and beating Ngannou. “It was his night. I’m not gonna take that away from him. And he didn’t get lucky, he just caught me with a punch I didn’t see, and it is what it is.

“And congrats to him. He won the title, but I’m coming back to get what’s mine. I know what I did wrong, and I’ll come back stronger and better and more prepared and take back what’s mine.”

Miocic doesn’t believe the weight difference was a factor either — despite previously revealing he planned on gaining some weight for a potential trilogy.

“No, man, not at all,” Stipe added. “I mean, he hit me with some good shots in the beginning and I took them. And then he did good in the wrestling. I didn’t have the greatest shot, but he did everything he was supposed to. Tucked my head, got out, and came swinging after. And I felt good, I still felt good. And he hit me with the right hand and I came in a little bit too sloppy, and he countered with the left hook, and that was it.”