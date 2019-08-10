Stipe Miocic Claims Daniel Cormier Rematch ‘Not Even About The Belt’

Spread the word!













One of the biggest rematches of the year will be going down next week.

Headlining the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) will be a heavyweight title rematch between defending champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The pair initially met last year at UFC 226. “DC” managed to knock out Miocic in the first round. It ended the most successful heavyweight title reign in the UFC’s history, as Miocic was the first and only champion to successfully defend the title three times.

Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Miocic discussed his upcoming rematch with Cormier. Miocic stated that his previous loss to Cormier only makes him hungrier, and his primary motivation heading into the rematch isn’t the belt, it’s proving that he’s the better fighter. (via MMA Junkie)

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Miocic said. “That’s the way I look at it. It drives me, it makes me hungrier. I want that belt back. It’s not even about the belt – I know I’m a better fighter.”

In regards to the specific sequence that put Miocic away his first time out against Cormier, the Cleveland native said he’s been hit harder, but never right on the button the way “DC” hit him that night.

“It wasn’t a good night,” Miocic said. “It didn’t play out the way I wanted it, but listen, the 17th, it’s going to be different. I can tell you that. He caught me with a punch, I thought I was all right. I’ve been hit harder, just not right on the button.”

What do you think about Miocic saying his rematch with Cormier isn’t about the belt?