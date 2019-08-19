Stipe Miocic Addresses Relationship With Daniel Cormier Following UFC 241

Spread the word!













Stipe Miocic harbors no hard feelings towards Daniel Cormier and only had praise for him following their rematch.

Miocic defeated Cormier via fourth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 241 this past weekend. In what was an impressive come-from-behind victory, Miocic became a two-time heavyweight champion while exacting revenge on Cormier in the process.

They first met in the UFC 226 headliner last summer with “DC” coming out on top via first-round knockout. However, it wouldn’t be another 13 months until they would finally face each other with things getting hostile between the pair.

Despite all the trash talk that has occurred since, Miocic claims it’s only business and hopes that Cormier recovers well:

“No [I don’t have any bad feelings towards Cormier]. Listen man, it’s all business,” Miocic said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I hope he’s doing well, hope he’s okay. Hope he heals up well. He’s an amazing fighter.

“We had a great fight. I think a lot of people appreciated that fight. They loved it. It’s what the fans love to see. Two warriors. He’s an amazing fighter, he gets all the credentials, all the praise because he’s just an amazing fighter.”

Miocic certainly has options for his next title defense. He could face Cormier in a trilogy fight, have a rematch with Francis Ngannou or entertain another super fight, this time with Jon Jones.

For now, the Cleveland native is only focusing on recovering and enjoying his title win.

Who do you want to see Miocic face next?