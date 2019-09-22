Steven Peterson Obliterates Martin Bravo With Spinning Backfist – UFC Mexico City Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 21, 2019) on the main card opener of UFC Mexico City, Steven Peterson met Martin Bravo in a featherweight contest.

The opening round was a back-and-forth standup brawl that was likely edged by Bravo on the scorecards. However, Peterson didn’t let that get him down.

Just over a minute into the second round, both fighters attempted a spinning backfist and it was Peterson’s which landed. Bravo was caught flush and knocked out cold as he hit the canvas.

You can see the finish below:

What did you think of the finish?