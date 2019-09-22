Steven Peterson Knocks Out Martin Bravo With Spinning Backfist – UFC Mexico City Results

Spread the word!













Opening up the UFC Mexico City main card, Martin Bravo meets Steven Peterson in a featherweight contest.

Round 1: It’s a back-and-forth standup brawl to kick off the UFC Mexico City main card. However, it is Bravo who had much of the success with his striking and timing. Landing with punches and body kicks, the Mexican even grabbed a takedown in the first stanza. Peterson wasn’t backing down as he was returning shots too, especially towards the end of the first five minutes.

Round 2: The second round started with more of the same until both fighters attempted a spinning backfist. However, it was Peterson who connected as he knocked Bravo out cold. He landed a couple more punches before the referee called an end to the contest.

Official Result: Steven Peterson def. Martin Bravo via R2 KO (spinning backfist, 1:31)