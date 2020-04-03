Stephen Thompson Wants To Fight Colby Covington Or Leon Edwards

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson wants to face either Colby Covington or Leon Edwards in his next fight.

Thompson is currently ranked #5 in the division and is likely just one big win away from a title shot. Last time out he emphatically beat fellow contender Vicente Luque over three rounds at UFC 244 to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Anthony Pettis and Darren Till.

Speaking to James Lynch of The Score, ‘Wonderboy’ made it very clear who he wants to fight next, he said.

“Colby Covington, for sure. I want to know what he has to say. He’s definitely not good at (trash talking), I’ll probably end up laughing at it,” Thompson said. “When you fight Colby Covington, you know what he’s going to do. He’s not going to fight me the same way he fights Usman. He’s going to shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot. It may be a boring fight, but it may be a good fight, I think.”

If he is unable to get matched up against Covington, Thompson is also interested in fighting British contender Edwards who is currently riding an impressive eight fight winning streak.

“Leon Edwards would be an awesome (fight),” Thompson said. “Leon Edwards would be a good one. He’s got great striking, man, and he’s becoming a better MMA fighter every time I watch him fight. At first, it was just the striking. Now he’s implementing the wrestling.

“When he fought Vincente Luque, the guy I just fought, he was taking him down left and right. He did the same thing to (Rafael dos Anjos) too, was taking him down and controlling him down. Man, this guy’s putting in some work, man, his wrestling’s getting a lot better, which makes him a very difficult opponent to prepare for.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

