Stephen Thompson Puts On Technical Masterclass Against Vicente Luque – UFC 244 Highlights

Stephen Thompson returned to the win column with a technical masterclass over Vicente Luque in their welterweight encounter at UFC 244 on Saturday night.

The first round was evenly-contested with Luque seeming to have hurt “Wonderboy” at one point. However, the former welterweight title challenger stepped it up in the second round with more aggressiveness as he started landing more on Luque.

He would go on to drop Luque before doing it multiple times in the final round. “The Silent Assassin” was bloodied as he shelled up in the third round. He was not out of it though as he kept fighting back.

However, Thompson was too good for him in the end as he eventually earned a unanimous decision victory.

You can watch the highlights below:

Luque hunting here in round 1 and looks to have hurt Wonderboy!#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/3YHVu9yQWs — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

