Stephen Thompson discusses the week he spent in prison: “I’m never going back!”

Former UFC top contender Stephen Thompson is well-known by MMA fans for being one of the nicest people in the sport. Ahead of this weekend’s UFC main event showdown where ‘Wonderboy’ will meet Kevin Holland, Thompson divulged a closely guarded secret about himself.

Stephen Thompson once spent a week behind bars. In an interview hosted by the UFC between Holland and Thompson, ‘Wonderboy’ revealed:

“I spent a weekend in prison one time. Skinny dipping, man. They had cameras and we had no idea. There were girls involved, they had cameras up because someone vandalized the pool the week before. So they were trying to get us… I was like ‘I’m never going back!’” [Transcript courtesy of MMA News]

The story got a good laugh out of Kevin Holland. ‘Wonderboy’ Stephen Thompson found himself in prison due to a skinny dipping mistake. Holland responded:

“Holy moly, that was so unexpected.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stephen Thompson on his Kevin Holland fight

Welterweight fighters Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland are booked for a headlining showdown for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. The December 3 fight card will be broadcast live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Both Holland and Thompson will be entering this contest coming off losses in their most recent fights. ‘Trailblazer’ Holland just lost to Khamzat Chimaev earlier this year and then declared that he was retired. Welcoming Holland back to the Octagon is ‘Wonderboy’ Stephen Thompson who lost to Belal Muhammad in late 2021. Both fighters will be looking to get back in the win column.

Thompson said in the above interview, he just wants to put on a show for the UFC fans. The US-born athlete said:

“The thing is, let’s have some fun, man. Let’s go out there and have some fun. I know you’re always down for some fun. Let’s put a show on for the fans and we’re gonna do it, baby. Let’s go, looking forward to having a good time with you.”