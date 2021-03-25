Stephen Thompson is edging towards Vicente Luque over Tyron Woodley.

Woodley takes on Luque in the co-main event of the UFC 260 pay-per-view event taking place Saturday night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

For Woodley, it’s a chance to end a three-fight losing skid against one of the most exciting welterweights in the world. For Luque, it’s a chance to get the biggest win of his career and further climb up the 170-pound ranks.

Thompson has notably faced both fighters so it’s all the more interesting to see how he thinks the fight will pan out. With that said, he expects Luque to come out on top and explained why in a recent video.

“I like Tyron [Woodley], I like Vicente Luque. [I’ve] faced both of these guys.” Thompson said (via Middle Easy). “I fought Tyron in a different mindset in his heyday. I was his first title defense. I don’t feel like his mindset isn’t there like it used to be. He doesn’t have that fire anymore.

“So, I’m kind of leaning towards Vicente Luque. He’s very tough, he’s very young, he’s got that fire. He wants to go out there and win the title. He’s been wrecking dudes. I was his last loss and has had two fights since and dominated his opponents. So, I’m really excited to see that fight.”

It’s easy to forget Woodley was the welterweight champion just over two years ago. However, he has since dropped three in a row and has lost his last 14 rounds of action.

Not many are pinning their hopes on a win for Woodley this weekend either. All Thompson can do is hope he comes out with a different mindset.

“I hope Tyron comes out with a different mindset and ready to rock and roll,” Thompson added. “That would just make out to be a great fight. But I’m kind of leaning towards Vicente Luque on that one.”

Do you agree?