Stephen Thompson calls out Carlos Prates for fight in UFC return: ‘It would be amazing’

Veteran former title challenger, Stephen Thompson has suggested he make his return to action against recent headliner, Carlos Prates, labelling the pairing an “amazing” fight.

Thompson, a former two-time challenger for the undisputed welterweight crown during his Octagon tenure, has been sidelined since October of last year.

And suffering his second straight loss, Simpsonsville striker, Thompson was stopped and dropped late on in a knockout defeat to the surging, Joaquin Buckley.

As for Contender Series product, Prates, the Brazilian star headlined UFC Kansas City over the course of last weekend.

And coming unstuck for the first time in his Octagon run, Prates found himself on the wrong side of a decision loss to Irish contender, Ian Garry.

Stephen Thompson weighs up Carlos Prates clash

But himself weighing up a return this summer, fan-favorite striker, Thompson has suggested he face off with Brazilian star, Prates next.

“Two strikers. It will be a striking extravaganza… Me and (Carlos) Prates, we want the fight to stay standing,” Stephen Thompson told MMAonSirius.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson calls out Carlos Prates 👀



"Two strikers. It will be a striking extravaganza… Me and Prates, we want the fight to stay standing. We want to see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight."



(via. @MMAonSiriusXM) #UFC… pic.twitter.com/2AlVnAg2j8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 30, 2025

“We want to see who the best striker is in the UFC,” Stephen Thompson continued. “I think that would be an amazing fight.”

However, earlier this year to boot, Thompson also had another interesting suggestion for a return foe.

Namely, the veteran claimed he would be honored to welcome Donald Cerrone back to the UFC from his recent retirement.

I think would be cool just because I’m a huge fan of (Donald) Cerrone and he comes from that old school era that I kind of came from almost 13-14 years ago, so it’s cool that he wants to jump back out there,” Thompson said.