Stephen Thompson Calls Jorge Masvidal’s Success ‘Inspirational’

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is now one of the most popular fighters in the UFC today. And one fighter who is taking note of his success is the last person to defeat him — Stephen Thompson.

The pair collided at UFC 217 in November 2017 where Thompson ended up defeating Masvidal with a unanimous decision win. That put “Gamebred” at a two-fight losing streak and he would later take the whole of 2018 off.

2019 has been a roller coaster, however. Masvidal came back with emphatic knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren. He is now set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 245 headliner in what is probably the biggest fight of his career.

And for Thompson — currently on a two-fight losing streak — he can only take inspiration from that:

“Watching Masvidal and seeing what has been happening to him recently is kinda inspirational for me,” Thompson said on The Luke Thomas Show (via BJ Penn). “Yes I beat him my last fight at Madison Square Garden, and it’s kinda inspirational cause I lost my last two fights.

“So knowing and seeing Masvidal lose and then come back after two wins, and now look at him. I mean he’s one of the most popular guys in the UFC right now over two knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren. That could be me this year.“

Thompson is coming off his first professional knockout loss as well as the first two-fight losing streak of his career. But seeing how Masvidal has changed his fortunes, “Wonderboy” remains confident he can do the same.

“To me that’s kinda inspirational,” he added. “Like I can do this. That kinda gives me confidence as well. Even though I’ve lost twice, I can be back and be back right where I was before in no time. Over two fights. So man my hat goes off to Masvidal for sure. I’m actually dumb happy for the guy.”

What do you think of Thompson’s comments?