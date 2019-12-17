Stephen Thompson Awarded NMF Belt, Conor McGregor Wants First Shot

Spread the word!













Top Welterweight contender and former two time title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson finally picked up a belt on Monday. The 36-year-old was awarded the Nicest Mother F*cker in the game belt whilst guesting on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. The belt was presented by Helwani on behalf of Paradigm Sport Management, who over see Thompson’s career.

When you're the Nicest MFer in the game, there's only one way to commemorate it. @arielhelwani presented @WonderboyMMA with the NMF belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qjfk9WzukX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

Just seconds after he became champ, ‘Wonderboy’ got his first NMF challenger. Conor McGregor took to social media to call for a shot at the belt, despite being unranked in the NMF division. In 2020 he promised to add yet another belt to his collection.

Replying to ESPN’s video on Twitter he said. “That belt is mine in 2020 motherbuddies!”

That belt is mine in 2020 motherbuddies! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 16, 2019

‘Wonderboy’ later took to social media to react to claiming the belt and accept the challenge of former dual weight champion McGregor. He said.

“It was AWESOME receiving the #nmf belt from Ariel Helwani and @Pardigmsm today!! And Conor McGregor it would be an HONOR to go toe to toe with the best in the bizz for the NMF belt good sir…or should I say… MOTHERBUDDY!!🤣✌️#goodtimes #mma #ufc #nmf”

Whilst right now this is all fun and games, don’t be surprised to see UFC try to run with this.

Thompson looked sensational recently as he snapped a two-fight losing skin. The welterweight beat the breaks of Vicente Luque on route to a dominant decision win.

Prior to that he had lost consecutive bouts. His most recent came via knockout against heavy underdog Anthony Pettis. Darren Till also handed Thompson a loss when the pair fought five hard rounds in Liverpool last year.

Before that Thompson boasted an impressive UFC record that included big wins over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker and Rory MacDonald.

McGregor is currently slated to face Donad ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is his long-awaited UFC comeback. ‘Notorious’ has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Dana White told media McGregor plans to fight three times in 2020. Cerrone of course will be one of those fights. The rest are to be decided and with the right promotion we could perhaps see McGregor and Thompson throw down for the MNF belt next year.

Who wins if Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Conor McGregor fight?