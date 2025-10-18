Stephanie Luciano Secures Superb Submission versus Ravena Oliveira – UFC Vancouver Highlights

In the first round it was Luciano landing the more effective strikes particularly her array of kicks. The cleaner work was with the younger fighter in the first 5 minutes and Oliveira’s team believe she lost Round 1.
Luciano resumed her control in Round 2. Fierce leg kicks and body kicks along with fast footwork allowed her to cruise through the second round likely winning it again on the judges scorecard. Furthermore she landed a takedown late to secure the round.
Luciano mixed it up at the start of the third round landing a takedown early. The grappling dominance was evident as the 25 year old worked her way to the back of Oliveira before sinking in the rear naked choke.