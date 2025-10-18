Stephanie Luciano Secures Superb Submission versus Ravena Oliveira – UFC Vancouver Highlights

Stephanie Luciano showed her levels against Ravena Oliveira at UFC Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Stephanie Luciano of Brazil kicks Ravena Oliveira of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In the first round it was Luciano landing the more effective strikes particularly her array of kicks. The cleaner work was with the younger fighter in the first 5 minutes and Oliveira’s team believe she lost Round 1.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Stephanie Luciano of Brazil kicks Ravena Oliveira of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Luciano resumed her control in Round 2. Fierce leg kicks and body kicks along with fast footwork allowed her to cruise through the second round likely winning it again on the judges scorecard. Furthermore she landed a takedown late to secure the round.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Stephanie Luciano of Brazil punches Ravena Oliveira of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Luciano mixed it up at the start of the third round landing a takedown early. The grappling dominance was evident as the 25 year old worked her way to the back of Oliveira before sinking in the rear naked choke.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Stephanie Luciano of Brazil takes down Ravena Oliveira of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Official Result: Stephanie Luciano def. Ravena Oliveira via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:50 of Round 3

check out highlights from stephanie luciano vs ravena oliveira at UFC vancouver

Dominant performance and submission win by Luciano! She showed a lot of skills in there #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/CTsXV9abvF — Blood In The Eye MMA (@Blood_InThe_Eye) October 18, 2025