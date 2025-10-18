Dutch Giant Yousri Belgaroui Outclasses Azamat Bekoev – UFC Vancouver Highlights

Yousri Belgaroui got his UFC Debut win in violent fashion at UFC Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Yousri Belgaroui of The Netherlands punches Azamat Bekoev of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Azamat Bekoev began the fight very aggressively pursuing Belgaroui engaging in a grappling exchange early. However when they separated it was clear to see the Russian was split open from an elbow. The towering Ducthman kept peppering Bekoev with great accuracy for the remainder of Round 1.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Yousri Belgaroui of The Netherlands punches Azamat Bekoev of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In Round 2 Bekoev pressured Belgaroui but could not catch the big Dutch middleweight. Using his huge frame Belgaroui kept the range with an elite jab and low kicks, whenever Bekoev managed to get hold of him the takedowns did not result in any significant damage.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Yousri Belgaroui of The Netherlands knees Azamat Bekoev of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belgaroui smelled blood in Round 3 and charged across the cage and unloaded a barrage of damage before the referee jumped in for the standing TKO.

Official Result: Yousri Belgaroui def. Azamat Bekoev via TKO (Punches) at 0:55 of Round 3

