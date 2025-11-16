Kana Morimoto Spoils Stamp Fairtex’s Long-Awaited Return – ONE 173 Highlights

Kana Morimoto spoiled Stamp Fairtex’s big return to action at ONE 173 in Tokyo.

Kana immediately looked to put pressure on Stamp and chop at the surgically repaired leg of the former two-sport ONE world champion. That strategy proved successful through the first two stanzas as Stamp frequently found herself pinned against the cage and absorbing an onslaught of strikes from Kana.

Stamp was more than willing to bite down on her mouthpiece and throw hands with Kana, but that only encouraged Kana to come out looking for a big finish in the third.

Kana was unable to end things inside the distance, but she effectively controlled the cage, forced Stamp to fight on her back foot, and had a clear speed advantage over the Thai sensation. All of that led to a decisive decision victory in favor of the former K-1 queen.

Official Result: Kana Morimoto def. Stamp Fairtex via unanimous decision.

