Song Yadong offers Henry Cejudo immediate rematch after eye poke fiasco at UFC Seattle

Off the back of his controversial majority decision win at UFC Seattle, Chinese star, Song Yadong has offered former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo an immediate rematch — after an inadvertent eye poke in the third round forced a doctor’s stoppage.

Yadong, entering tonight’s main event setting off the back of a one-sided unanimous decision loss against former undisputed bantamweight champion, Yan — would land himself a technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) after just three rounds — after Cejudo was unable to continue after finding himself on the receiving end of a rather nasty eye poke in the final minute of the third round.

And emerging with a controversial decision win, Hulan District native, Yadong offered former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo a rematch straight away, voicing his displeasure with the nature of his victory.

“Sorry, that was totally accident, the result is not what I want, but I’m so sorry Henry (Cejudo), he’s a legend.” Song Yadong explained during his post-fight interview with UFC color-commentator, Michael Bisping. “And I think we should run it back, you know, we will fight again, sorry fans.”

And reacting to Yadong’s comments, Los Angeles native, Cejudo claimed he was open to a rematch with the Chinese star in the near future.

This fight has been stopped after 3 rounds.@SongYaDongLFG wins via technical decision. pic.twitter.com/S7VRyl6pcR — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

With his victory, Yadong improves to three wins in his last four fights, following back-to-back main event victories over perennial contenders, Chris Gutierrez, and Ricky Simon.