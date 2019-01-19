Social Media Mocks All-New UFC Belt Design

The unveiling of the design for the new UFC title belt has received quite the feedback on social media from a wide range of people. This includes fighters, fans, and media members.

The old design of the title belt was such a classic look and with change, there are mixed reviews. Whether you like it or not, the Las Vegas-based promotion spearheaded by UFC President Dana White is moving forward with the change.

In fact, White has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t care what the public has to say when it comes to his decisions. For complete details on the new title design, you can check it out here.

The internet spent much of Friday making fun of the new UFC belt design. This change will be implemented in the superfight that sees Henry Cejudo defend his flyweight title against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 1.

You can see the reactions here:

The red stones is cool but what about Rings 🤔😬 https://t.co/DRRkhAIMjf — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 18, 2019