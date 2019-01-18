PHOTOS: UFC Unveils All-New Belt Design

UFC unveils an all-new title belt design. The Las Vega-based promotion showed off the belt on Friday and it’s received some mixed reviews from fans online. There’s a lot of meaning behind it and the UFC has disclosed those in an article that was posted on their official website.

We have photos of the title that was sent out by the promotion as well as UFC President holding it. Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor even chimed in.

Check out the new editions to the UFC Legacy Belt 👀 pic.twitter.com/2pSDoMpaiv — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2019

A new era is here. Introducing the @UFC Legacy Championship Belt.



Read about the design and more here ⤵️:https://t.co/zR4EUxAhpP — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 18, 2019

“The first UFC Legacy Championship Belt will be awarded at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw in Brooklyn. It will subsequently recognize title defenses and new championship wins in 2019 and beyond.”

Features

The UFC Legacy Championship Belt is uniquely customized for each individual champion by the athlete’s country, weight class and number of title defenses.”

Starting this year, fighters, who win UFC championship bouts will be awarded a UFC Legacy Championship Belt. Also, the women’s championship belt is designed to be slightly smaller. It is identical to the men’s belt in every other detail.

Another cool feature is the fact that with “each defense of the belt in the specified weight class earns an additional ruby to be added to the athlete’s belt. Defenses and wins prior to January 19th, 2019 will not be added to the new belt.”

