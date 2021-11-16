To the surprise of no one, American rapper Snoop Dogg smoked marijuana while doing commentary for Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017.

The rapper, otherwise known as Calvin Broadus, joined the broadcast team alongside UFC veteran Urijah Faber. Dogg and Faber were a part of the commentary team that was dubbed ‘Snoopcast’, an alternate form of commentary separate from the official broadcast.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Dogg gave an insight into his commentary appearances

“You know what people don’t know when they see me all these calling sports and calling fights when I’m an analyst,” Dogg said.

“I was on there smoking like a motherf**ker the first couple of fights.”

“They were like ‘hold on, the rules and regulations to fight, the smoke has got to be in this section over here. So we had our little booth where I was announcing and we had to smoke all for the set and watch the fight from the booth.”

Snoop Dogg Is A Big Fan, And Promoter, of Combat Sports

Dogg was a commentator on the recent Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing exhibition last year. Jake Paul was also on that same card in the co-main event against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Dogg has partnered up with Triller to create The Fight Club boxing league. The promotion will host an upcoming triad combat event featuring former UFC stars Mike Perry, Frank Mir, and Matt Mitrione.

Dogg and Triller also hosted the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort card earlier this year.

Dogg has also had a longtime relationship with UFC president Dana White and the UFC brass. He’s attended numerous events and big fights to see Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and others.

Do you think the UFC should bring back Snoop Dogg for DWCS commentary?

