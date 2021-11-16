UFC star Conor McGregor isn’t happy with his home country, Ireland’s new restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ireland’s government recently announced that the country will go back on lockdown, with Irish pubs undergoing a curfew and work-from-home returning for most employers and employees. McGregor has dabbled in the world of politics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to criticize his nation’s government.

Earlier today, McGregor aimed at Irish politicians Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin over the new policies in Ireland.

Check out Conor McGregor’s reaction to the new COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland

Frustrated with these new restrictions in Ireland. We’ve done our part and we’ve followed the rules. NPHET told us last month we had the virus suppressed. And yet we move forwards only to move backwards again. All we ask for is clarity, and we have gotten none since the beginning — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

Ireland and it’s people, with its high vaccination rate, after enduring the longest lockdown in the free world, is not to blame for the undersupply of our healthcare system.

Those in government are!

Almost 3 years to bolster this for our people, and nothing.

Ireland will rise! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

For Leo to come out today on foreign soil, and directly blame the non vaccinated, is the most divisive comment I’ve seen yet.

It is neither the vaccinated, nor non vaccinated, nor any Irish citizen for that matter, that is responsible for this unpreparedness. It is government! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

There is just no backing from me here anymore. We will rise! Tonight’s address read like an advert to me. When Ireland stands. The world will know. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

We are almost 3 years into this. We have came together time and time again! Gone above and beyond what has been asked of us! Yet all we have gotten back is hypocritical address after hypocritical address! The audacity!

I am ashamed of my nations government at this time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

“Frustrated with these new restrictions in Ireland,” McGregor said. “We’ve done our part and we’ve followed the rules. [They] told us last month we had the virus suppressed. And yet we move forwards only to move backward again. All we ask for is clarity, and we have gotten none since the beginning.”

“Ireland and its people, with its high vaccination rate, after enduring the longest lockdown in the free world, is not to blame for the undersupply of our healthcare system,” McGregor continued. “Those in government are! Almost 3 years to bolster this for our people, and nothing. Ireland will rise!”

Despite countries like Ireland having high vaccination rates, the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire throughout Europe. This isn’t the first time that McGregor has come out on Twitter and addressed his country’s politics.

McGregor is arguably the most influential celebrity to ever come from Ireland and his words matter. Especially during these tough times, the Irish people are listening to what he and other Irish celebrities have to say about the current global crisis.

McGregor is planning a UFC return sometime in 2022 and is continuing to recover from a nasty leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s rant about COVID-19?

