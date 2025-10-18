Sly Veteran Bruno Silva Submits Hyun Sung Park in Round 3 – UFC Vancouver Highlights

Bruno Silva showed his experience against Hyun Sung Park before his third round submission at UFC Vancouver.

The experienced Brazilian started well with great uppercuts and moments of aggressive grappling to assert his dominance over the young up and comer Park. He cut the Korean open with a well executed elbow in a tense first round that his corner believe he won.

Continuing where he left off Silva landed flush on Park dropping him in the very first minute of Round 2. He chased the submission but Park escaped and scrambled out well. Later in the round Park threaten his own submission with some triangle attempts from bottom but nothing caught the Brazilian. The 35 year old maintained his offensive gameplay not allowing the Korean to get any of his shots off.

Park started Round 3 well and looked to be swinging the momentum back in his favour. However, moments later he found himself in difficulty midway through the round with Silva on his back. He escaped fantastically but Silva jumped straight back on and locked in the rear naked choke.

Official Result: Bruno Silva def. Hyun Sung Park via Submission(Rear Naked Choke) at 2:15 of Round 3.

