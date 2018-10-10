Sijara Eubanks Goes Off After Losing UFC 230 Main Event

Mike Straus
Sijara Eubanks is not happy about being pulled from the UFC 230 main event and she made no bones about it earlier today (Oct 9, 2018) on social media.

It was announced earlier today that Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis in the new main event at UFC 230, which takes place on Nov. 3 in New York City.

News broke shortly after that the Eubanks and Valentina Shevchenko fight would be scrapped altogether. In favor of Shevchenko moving back to fight former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Needless to say, Eubanks was ticked off. And The Ultimate Fighter finalist took to social media to blast UFC President Dana White and matchmaker Mick Maynard in a since-deleted tweet:

Shorty after Eubanks tweeted again. This time she implored White and Maynard to keep her on the card. She also demanded they stop running the UFC like a circus.

Eubanks then issued a half-hearted apology to Maynard.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Eubanks had some words for the women competing in UFC 231’s flyweight title fight.

As if that wasn’t enough, she then played the race card but realizing how foolish that is she quickly changed the subject into a male vs. female debate.

There is no word yet on whether Eubanks will remain on UFC 230 in some capacity or be rebooked for another show.

