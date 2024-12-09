Did Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight Injured at UFC 310? Insider Provides Info

As per UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Shavkat Rakhmonov may have been dealing with an injury at UFC 310.

As we know, Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most intriguing fighters in all of mixed martial arts. On Saturday night, he maintained his unbeaten record with a close but solid win over Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310.

With that being said, it was certainly the most “human” that we’ve seen Shavkat Rakhmonov look. He’s definitely still a potential world champion in the making, but there are things for him to work on prior to his seemingly inevitable title fight with current welterweight king Belal Muhammad.

However, as per Daniel Cormier in a recent video of his, it seems as if Shavkat may have been dealing with an injury heading into the fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s injury concerns

“If I’m Belal Muhammad, I’m actually kinda happy watching this fight tonight,” Cormier said. “Because Shavkat Rakhmonov did not look like himself. Even though, I learned after, that he had an injury. I think he might have tore his MCL going into the fight.”

“Granted, with a torn ligament in your knee, you’re not gonna look like the killer that you looked like in fights prior.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Even while seemingly dealing with a knee injury (if this is true), Shavkat Rakhmonov still looked great at the weekend. No, he didn’t look anywhere near as dominant as he has done in the past, but when going up against someone like Ian Machado Garry, that’s always going to be tough to do.

At this point, we just have to sit back and see what happens next at 170 pounds. He has all of the tools necessary to make some big things happen for himself in the next few years, but people are certainly sleeping on Belal Muhammad, and it feels like they aren’t properly crediting him for what he’s already achieved either.