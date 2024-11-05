Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs at Ian Garry’s challenge

Still hoping to remain on the UFC 310 card at the end of the annum, unbeaten welterweight contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov has laughed off a potential future challenge from former training partner, Ian Garry — as he eyes an interim clash with Kamaru Usman in December.

Rakhmonov, the current number four ranked welterweight challenger, has been sidelined since last year, most recently improving to 18-0 with a rear-naked choke submission win against former two-time championship chaser, Stephen Thompson.

And scheduled to headline UFC 310 at the end of the year, Uzbekistan native, Rakhmonov saw a matchup with the undisputed champion, Belal Muhammad fall to the wayside last week, with the Illinois native withdrawing from the matchup citing a bone infection in his foot.

Shavkat Rakhmonov unsure of future fight with Ian Garry

Welcoming the chance to remain on the UFC 310 card by the end of the year, Rakhmonov is also open to taking on former pound-for-pound number one, Usman for an interim title.

“Yeah, right now negotiations are going on [to keep him at UFC 310],” Shavkat Rakhmonov’s manager told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t know if they’re talking to someone else [but] I’m sure they offered Kamaru (Usman), too.”

Furthermore, as far as a pairing with the undefeated, Garry is concerned — who has been booked to feature next month in a UFC Fight Night Tampa main event with Joaquin Buckley, Rakhmonov is not so sure.

“To be honest, I don’t care.” Shavkat Rakhmonov said of Ian Garry’s recent comments. “I am ready if it’s going to be him after he wins his next fight. If it is, it could be good for both of us, we can do it. He can try and take my zero, but I know the same thing is going to happen, that’s happened in the training. I’m just going to keep it the same way, and I’m pretty confident that I could beat him.”