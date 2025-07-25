Shara Bullet Says Tupac Would Have Been a Huge UFC Fan

ByTimothy Wheaton
Shara Bullet Magomedov look to carry the spirit of Tupac into the cage. He has never been shy with his entrances – but this weekend in Abu Dhabi, he’ll step into the Octagon carrying more bravado than usual. Fresh off his first professional loss, the Russian contender faces Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025, an event loaded the distinct pulse of Tupac Shakur echoing in the background.

“I don’t dig deep into the lyrics,” he shrugs during a UFC pre-fight press conference, “but it fits my style.” And honestly, when you’re that cool, the vibe says enough. Bullet is convinced Tupac would have been a legit MMA fan. Why? Because Tupac didn’t just spit bars – he loved combat sports, regularly hitting up boxing matches before his untimely demise. So in Bullet’s eyes, the rapper’s raw energy and fearless attitude are the perfect soundtrack for the violence and drama of MMA. Shara Bullet continued:

“I come out to music by Tupac Shakur, a track that wasn’t even released during his lifetime; it’s just a concert recording. I don’t delve into the lyrics much; it just fits my style. I think Tupac would have liked MMA, as he loved combat sports and attended boxing matches before his shooting.”

Tupac famously attended Mike Tyson’s bouts, including the one in Las Vegas the night he was fatally shot – a detail that tightens the spiritual link between the late icon and fighters like Magomedov.

Shara Bullet Magomedov, now 15-1 as a pro, suffered his first loss back in February to Michael “Venom” Page after a perfect 4-0 UFC start. Far from shaken, Shara told media this week, “I never really was worried about that 0… It just happened. We learned from that and keep moving forward.” Fans may have mourned the loss of his flawless record, but Bullet himself seems almost invigorated by the challenge of coming back stronger

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Shara Magomedov of Russia punches Antonio Trocoli of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
