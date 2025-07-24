Shara ‘Bullet’ Explains How His Most Recent Loss Helped His Career

ByCraig Pekios
Shara Magomedov never cared about keeping his O.

After delivering a quartet of lights-out performances inside the Octagon, ‘Bullet’ suffered his first career loss at UFC Saudi Arabia in February, surrendering a unanimous decision to former Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

The loss brought an end to Magomedov’s unbeaten 15-0 record, but the Dagestani was never particularly worried about keeping his resume spotless.

“Fighters with zero losses often say that the weight of that record is heavy when they fight, that they worry a lot about the numbers,” Magomedov said ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi. “But my feeling before this fight is different from before the last one. I was never worried about that zero, unlike some of my fans who were.”

Shara ‘Bullet’ meets Canadian mainstay Marc-André Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi

Magomedov will look to bounce back this Saturday when the UFC heads back to Etihad Arena in the UAE. Meeting him inside the Octagon will be Canadian fan favorite Marc-Andre Barriault.

‘Powerbar’ snapped a three-fight losing skid in May, landing an 87-second TKO over Bruno Silva at UFC 315.

“I’m pretty sure with this victory and maybe two, three more fights that I’m going to be right there, right back at the top of the division,” Magomedov added. “Potentially, I’ll be breathing already in the back of the top five if I show one, two good finishes, and I’ll be right there. I’ll be in the talks to potentially get the rematch.”

