Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov agrees to Bo Nickal fight after UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘He has good wrestling’

After last night’s sophomore Octagon victory in Riyadh, surging middleweight prospect, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has agreed to take on fellow highly-touted challenger, Bo Nickal following a call out – praising the Colorado star’s wrestling ability.

Magomedov, who made his promotional bow last year at UFC 294, earned a decision win over Bruno Silva in Abu Dhabi – before taking on the Brazilian’s compatriot, Antonio Trocoli on short-notice overnight in Saudi Arabia, courtesy of a third round knockout win.

And improving to 13-0 as a result, the Makhackala native has landed himself on the radar of the above-mentioned, Nickal – who most recently enjoyed a second round rear-naked choke win over Cody Brundage on the monumental UFC 300 card back in April.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov welcomes Bo Nickal clash after UFC Saudi Arabia

Staking his claim for a fight with the Russian ace after his knockout win over Trocoli, Nickal’s call out appeared to grab the attention of Magomedov, who described a potential pairing as an “interesting fight” for the duo.

“Yes, Bo Nickal is an interesting opponent,” Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov told assembled media after UFC Saudi Arabia. “Interesting fight – interesting opponent. He has good wrestling. Wrestling now for me, [is] no problem. I’m from Dagestani you know, brother. Russia – Russian men [are] icemen. No problem [with] wrestling, takedowns no problem. Dangerous damage: elbow, knee – let’s go.”

As for Nickal, the wrestling ace claimed he was unable to land himself a short-notice fight with former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker atop last night’s card – failing to respond in time to the promotion’s short-notice offer.

Headlining the promotion’s premiere outing in Riyadh, ex-champion, Whittaker made lightwork of the seven-fight winning spree of Ikram Aliskerov, finishing the Russian with a brutal first round uppercut knockout win in Saudi Arabia.

Who wins in a future fight: Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov or Bo Nickal?