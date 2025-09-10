Shane Mosley Predicts Weight Will Halt Crawford’s Undisputed Triple Crown Bid Against Canelo

Former three-division world champion ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley has shared his analysis of the highly anticipated September 13 fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford, predicting that size will be the determining factor in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Abbas Younas in an interview, he explained:

“Canelo is just too big for him. He has skill and talent. Both have the same pedigree. I think Canelo’s too big and beats him,” Mosley stated in a recent interview. The Hall of Fame boxer, who fought Canelo himself in 2012, believes the weight difference will prove insurmountable for Crawford’s championship aspirations.

Mosley’s Fight Experience Informs Prediction

Mosley’s perspective carries particular weight given his personal experience facing Canelo. The veteran fighter lost to Alvarez by unanimous decision in May 2012 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with scores of 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110. At 40 years old during that bout, Mosley was 19 years older than the then-21-year-old Canelo.

The fight statistics from their encounter highlight Canelo’s dominance. Alvarez landed 348 of 673 punches at a 52 percent accuracy rate, repeatedly rocking Mosley with clean shots. The bout marked the most punches landed on Mosley in the 34 of his fights tracked by CompuBox at that time.

Terence Crawford’s Historic Challenge Ahead

Crawford enters the fight with an unblemished 41-0 record, including 31 knockouts. The Omaha native has already achieved historic status as the first male boxer in the four-belt era to capture undisputed championships in two weight divisions. He currently holds the WBA light middleweight title after defeating Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

The upcoming bout represents Crawford’s most ambitious weight jump yet. Having never competed above 154 pounds, Crawford is moving up two full weight classes to challenge Canelo at 168 pounds. This marks a significant physical challenge that has drawn skepticism from boxing experts beyond Mosley.

Canelo’s Championship Status and Power Advantage

Canelo currently holds the WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles. The Mexican star became the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time in May 2025 after defeating William Scull. His professional record stands at 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts.

Mosley has consistently praised Canelo’s power throughout various interviews. In a previous statement, he noted that Crawford’s fighting style could work against him: “I think the reason why, if Crawford was a mover like the rest of them, then he could have a good chance against Canelo. I think Crawford is a fighter and that’s going to be dangerous”.

Expert Analysis Points to Size Differential

The size disparity between the fighters has become a central talking point among boxing analysts. Crawford stands 5’8″ with a 74-inch reach, while Canelo measures 5’7½” with a 70½-inch reach. However, Canelo’s experience at the super middleweight division gives him significant advantages in strength and punching power.

Mosley expanded on his prediction during a Fight Hub TV interview, explaining his reasoning: “I see Crawford and Canelo having a good fight for the first four rounds but then I see Canelo slowly commanding the fight and winning. He’s too big”.

Historical Context of the Matchup

The fight takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day weekend. The event will stream exclusively on Netflix, marking a significant milestone for the platform’s sports programming.

If Crawford succeeds, he would become the first male boxer to claim undisputed championships in three weight divisions. However, Mosley’s experience-based prediction suggests that Crawford’s pound-for-pound skills may not be enough to overcome the natural physical advantages that Canelo holds at super middleweight.