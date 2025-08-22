Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford- Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on Saturday, 13th September 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford
- Date: Sat, Sept 13, 2025
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. U.S.
- Broadcast: Main Card: Netflix, Prelims: YouTube
- Broadcast in the UK: Main Card: Netflix, Prelims: YouTube
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Full fight card
Main Card
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Unified Super Middleweight Title Fight
- Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.: Super Welterweight Co-Main Event.
- Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez: Super Middleweight
- Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas: Lightweight
Prelims
- Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams: Middleweight
- Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin: Heavyweight
- Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez: Featherweight
- Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo: Super Lightweight
- Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana: Light Heavyweight
- Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio Betancourt: Super Middleweight
* The full fight card has yet to be revealed.
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Canelo Álvarez
|Terence Crawford
|Country:
|Mexico
|United States
|Age:
|35
|37
|Height:
|5 ft 7+1⁄2 in (171 cm)
|5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
|Weight:
|Super Middleweight
|Super Middleweight
|Reach:
|70+1⁄2 in (179 cm)
|74 in (188 cm)
Start date and time
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford is taking place on the 13th of September, at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. The prelims will start at approximately 5.30 p.m. ET and 10.30 p.m. in the UK. The main card will start at approximately 9 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. in the UK.
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, tickets will be available here.
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Trailer
TV and Live streams
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford will be live on Netflix, and the undercard will be available to watch free on YouTube.
What is Next after Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford?
The next boxing event that follows Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford is Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya, Japan, on September 14th, 2025.