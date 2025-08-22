Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford- Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on Saturday, 13th September 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Date : Sat, Sept 13, 2025

: Sat, Sept 13, 2025 Location : Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. U.S.

: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. U.S. Broadcast : Main Card: Netflix, Prelims: YouTube

: Main Card: Netflix, Prelims: YouTube Broadcast in the UK: Main Card: Netflix, Prelims: YouTube

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Full fight card

Main Card

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Unified Super Middleweight Title Fight

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.: Super Welterweight Co-Main Event.

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez: Super Middleweight

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas: Lightweight

Prelims

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams: Middleweight

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin: Heavyweight

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez: Featherweight

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo: Super Lightweight

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana: Light Heavyweight

Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio Betancourt: Super Middleweight

* The full fight card has yet to be revealed.

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape

Name: Canelo Álvarez Terence Crawford Country: Mexico United States Age: 35 37 Height: 5 ft 7+1⁄ 2 in (171 cm) 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight: Super Middleweight Super Middleweight Reach: 70+1⁄ 2 in (179 cm) 74 in (188 cm)

Start date and time

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford is taking place on the 13th of September, at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. The prelims will start at approximately 5.30 p.m. ET and 10.30 p.m. in the UK. The main card will start at approximately 9 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. in the UK.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, tickets will be available here.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Trailer

TV and Live streams

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford will be live on Netflix, and the undercard will be available to watch free on YouTube.

What is Next after Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford?

The next boxing event that follows Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford is Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya, Japan, on September 14th, 2025.