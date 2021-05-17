UFC featherweight contender, Shane Burgos has released a statement addressing his peculiar third round knockout loss Edson Barboza at UFC 262 on Saturday night, detailing how “disappointed” he is, as he slumps to his second consecutive loss.



Opening the Toyota Centre event’s main card in Houston, Texas — the featherweight showdown between Burgos and Barboza was tipped by many to score Fight of the Night honours, and it duly delivered on its pre-fight promise.



Engaging in a complete striking battle over the course of three rounds, Burgos and Barboza stood toe-to-toe for the majority of the fight, with Barboza attempting to mix together leg kicks as well as his trademarked spinning back kicks to the body.

Within the opening minute of the final frame, Barboza landed a jab before following up with a swift, whipping overhand right, forcing a brief wobble from Burgos. Appearing to first absorb the strike, the Bronx native continued to walk forward with his guard closed, before his legs shuttled together and he stumbled backward.



Colliding with the Octagon fence in front of president, Dana White, Burgos slumped to his stomach with his eyes widening before appearing to fall unconscious in a delayed reaction, really peculiar knockout defeat.



As Barboza wheeled away in celebration following a couple of ground strikes, referee, Mike Beltran, and Octagon-side officials attended to Burgos who was swiftly back to his feet.



Per UFC leader, White, Burgos was transported backstage and then to a medical facility for evaluation following the bizarre knockout loss, where he was later discharged without issue.



Releasing a statement this afternoon addressing his defeat to Barboza, the #9 rated, Burgos wrote of his disappointment with the result but maintained that he expects to make his Octagon return later this year to boot.



“Overwhelmed by all the love and support I’ve been getting,” Burgos wrote. “This sport can bring the highest highs of hights (sic) and lowest of lows. Disappointed is an understatement for how I’m feeling but it is what it is, all I can do is learn and grow from it. Gonna take some time off to spend with my wife and daughters but excited to get back in there later in the year show a better version of myself.“

“It was an honour to share the cage with @edsonbarbozajr it was his night and he has all my respect,” Burgos continued. “Thank u to my team, family, friends and all the fans for the support. This is all part of God’s plan and I trust it. I will keep chasing greatness.. #AlwaysForward“

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO9Kp36npv_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Burgos, akin to Barboza earned a special once-off $75,000 bonus for their Fight of the Night display at UFC 262, however, the loss comes as his second straight off the back of a unanimous decision defeat to Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 3 last June.



Improving to 2-1 in his last three featherweight outings, Barboza adds Burgos to a prior unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Island 5 in October last.