Nepal’s Rabindra Dhant Advances At Road To UFC Season 5 With Violent TKO Finish

Nepal’s Rabindra Dhant took a major step toward earning a UFC contract after stopping Kimbert Alintozon in an impressive showing at Road to UFC in Macau.

On Day 1 of Road To UFC Season 5, Dhant weathered an awkward opening round before completely taking over the fight in the second. After initially dealing with Alintozon’s pressure and movement, the Nepali prospect began dictating the pace with clinch work and physicality against the cage.

Once the action hit the ground, Rabindra Dhant never let his opponent recover.

The 27-year-old smoothly advanced into dominant positions, climbed into mount, and unloaded a barrage of punches that forced the referee to intervene at 4:37 of Round 2. The victory sends Dhant into the semifinals of the bantamweight tournament and improves his professional record to 10-1.

DHANT EARNS HIS SHOT 💥



🇳🇵Rabindra Dhant makes history to become the first Nepali to win in Road to UFC!



[ Watch #RTU5 LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/8Poc4sn948 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 28, 2026

The performance was especially notable considering the difficult lead-up to the bout. Rabindra Dhant had spent most of his camp preparing for a different opponent before a late switch saw Kimbert Alintozon step into the matchup.

Savoring the moment! 🙌



Rabindra Dhant having the time of his life following his historic #RTU5 victory!



[ Watch it LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/0Es6gyGtp6 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 28, 2026

Already a trailblazer for MMA in Nepal, Dhant became the first fighter from the country to compete in ONE Championship back in 2023. He also owns a notable knockout victory over India’s Chungreng Koren at Matrix Fight Night 17.