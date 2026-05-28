Road To UFC: Season 5 Opening Round Day 1 – Full Results And Highlights

Road To UFC returns for its fifth season, once again giving some of the top MMA prospects from across the Asia-Pacific region a stage to compete for a place in the tournament finals and the opportunity to earn their way onto the UFC roster.

The opening rounds of the bantamweight and featherweight tournaments are set to take place across two days, Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau.

Day 1 of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special UFC bout between Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus

Victor Martinez and Chinese striker Rongzhu in a catchweight showdown.

Image: @UFC_Asia/X

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature promotional newcomer Yudi Cahyadi taking on Bin Xie in a non-tournament featherweight clash.

Road To UFC: Season 5 Opening Round Day 1 Results & Scorecards (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT)

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Chungreng Koren – Catchweight

Jin Aoi vs. YoungJae Song – Featherweight

Ti Haitao vs. Ryo Tajima – Bantamweight

Rabindra Dhant vs. Kimbert Alintozon – Bantamweight

Regezhen vs. Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj – Featherweight

Yunosuke Minami vs. Kasib Murdoch – Bantamweight

Ahejiang Ailinuer vs. GwanWoo Lim – Featherweight

George Mangos vs. Yuito Yanagawa – Featherweight

Xie Bin vs. Yudi Cahyadi – Non-Tournament Featherweight Bout

Rongzhu vs. Victor Martinez – UFC Catchweight Bout

(This page will be updated with live results and highlights throughout the event.)