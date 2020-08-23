The next fight on the main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Mariya Agapova and Shana Dobson.

Round 1: Agapova opens with a flurry of kicks, both women exchange in the pocket before Dobson secures a takedown. Agapova lands some elbows from the bottom before getting back to her feet. Both fighters exchange knees in the clinch before the takedown is reversed by Agapova. She continues landing some ground and pound from inside Dobson’s guard. Both women return to the feet. Agapova lands some kicks to the body before clinching up. Dobson secures another takedown. Agapova gives her back in order to get to the feet. Dobson secures a keylock grip on Agapova’s arm to set up an armbar. Agapova continues to defend the armbar taking the top position. she gets free and lands some strikes from side control. Agapova takes Dobson’s back and looks for a rear naked choke. she abandon’s the choke and continues to land ground and pound in back mount. Dobson rolls to her back to attempt to escape the position. Dobson finishes the round on her back with Agapova inside her guard.

Round 2: Dobson lands a head kick to open the round, after taking some more strikes Agapova shoots and secures a takedown. From inside Dobson’s guard Agapova tries to remain active landing some strikes. The position is reversed and Dobson ends up in back mount. Dobson lands some effective ground and pound that leads to Agapova rolling to her back to escape the position. Dobson retains the mount and finishes Agapova with ground and pound.

Official Result: Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova via TKO (Punches) 1:38, R2