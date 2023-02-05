Serghei Spivac finishes Derrick Lewis with 1st round submission – UFC Vegas 68 highlights

UFC heavyweight Serghei Spivac finished Derrick Lewis in the first round of their headlining bout at UFC Vegas 68.

Spivac, 28, earned the biggest win of his career, defeating former title challenger, Lewis in a one-sided fight. After a brief exchange on the feet, Spivac quickly grabbed hold of Lewis and from there, the contest was pretty much over.

The Moldovan landed a hip toss on Lewis, the first of six takedowns landed and the grappling disparity became immediately evident. While Lewis did manage to return to his feet several times, he would quickly be returned to the floor every time.

The finishing sequence came when Spivak had Lewis’ back and smoothly transitioned to an arm triangle, ultimately forcing a defeated Lewis to tap. This marks Spivak’s third stoppage win in a row and by Monday will find himself with a top-10 ranking.

What’s next for Serghei Spivac?

Spivac’s win now takes him to 7-3 in the UFC and still being a young age for a heavyweight, it wouldn’t be a shock for Spivak to make a run in the promotion that could land him inside the top five.

As for now though, Spivak could likely take Lewis’ No.7 ranking, or there about. Likely candidates for his next opponent could be either Jairzinho Rozenstruik or Alexander Volkov (although they train together), both of which he has not faced before,

As for Lewis, this now leaves him with three stoppage losses in a row.

Three straight wins, three straight finishes for Serghei Spivac! 👏 #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/2PXmKf8eLy — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

What did you make of Segei Spivak’s performance?