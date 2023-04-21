Russian heavyweight knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich appears to be fast-approaching his first title challenge under the UFC banner ahead of this weekend’s potential title-eliminator with Curtis Blaydes, however, claims he is not up in arms regarding a potential fight with Jon Jones next.

Pavlovich, the current #3 ranked heavyweight contender, returns to the Octagon this weekend in his first main event bout under the promotion’s banner – taking on streaking division contender, Blaydes.

In the midst of a five-fight winning run since an Octagon debut loss to common-foe, Alistair Overeem, Pavlovich has managed to run through contenders en route to the top-3 of the division – most recently taking out Tai Tuivasa with an opening minute knockout at UFC Fight Night Orlando last December.

Sergei Pavlovich has been tipped to fight for gold with a win over Curtis Blaydes

Hotly tipped to challenge for undisputed heavyweight gold with a victory over Illinois perennial contender, Blaydes in their title-eliminator at the UFC Apex facility this weekend, Pavlovich remains unmoved by the prospect of fighting Jones for gold next – praising the two-weight champion’s heavyweight title-winning performance against Ciryl Gane in March.

“I don’t really think about this moment,” Sergei Pavlovich told assembled media of a title fight with Jon Jones ahead of UFC Vegas 71. “I’m only thinking about and concentrating on the fight ahead of me.”

“I think it was a great debut for Jon Jones – he hasn’t fought for such a long time and he [beat[ such a good opponent [Ciryl Gane],” Sergei Pavlovich continued. “So, I think it was a great statement he has made with that debut.” (Transcribed by TalkSPORT)

Expected to make his first attempted defense of the undisputed heavyweight crown before the end of this year, Jones recently hinted at his impending retirement from active competition, as well as a Madison Square Garden title offing with former two-time division kingpin, Stipe Miocic in an annual trip to New York City for the organization.