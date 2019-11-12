Ibraheem Yazeed Charged In Aniah Blanchard’s Disappearance, Held Without Bond

Spread the word!













The suspect charged with Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance will be held without bond as per a Lee County judge.

Blanchard — the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris — has been missing since October 24, having last been seen in Auburn, Alabama. Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was later identified as the main suspect and was captured Thursday following a warrant for his arrest for the charge of first degree armed kidnapping.

And according to court records filed Tuesday morning (via MMA Junkie), he will be held without bond owing to his history of violent criminal offenses as well as the fact that he was already on bond at the time of the kidnapping.

Yazeed was allegedly seen “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle” according to a witness. In addition, Yazeed’s charging documents showed that there was blood “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” in Blanchard’s vehicle. Blanchard’s Honda CR-V was discovered shortly after her disappearance with damage to the passenger side.

According to Auburn police chief Paul Register, there could be more suspects involved.

“We do anticipate other arrests, so we do think there’s a likelihood someone else is involved in this case and we hope to bring that person to justice as well,” he said.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.