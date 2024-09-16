Sean Strickland’s sharp reaction to Jon Jones’ life-Changing moment with Nina-Marie Daniele

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has poked fun at current heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones — alluding to his prior drug use, after reporter, Nina-Marie Daniele claimed her interaction with him at Noche UFC was a “life-changing” moment for her.

Strickland, who retains the number one rank at the 185lbs limit, is all but slated to rematch incumbent middleweight gold holder, Dricus du Plessis next year, most recently landing a split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in May in the co-main event of UFC 302 in New Jersey.

And as for Jones, the former two-weight champion was finally booked for his hiatus-snapping return at UFC 309 in November over the course of the weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones, Nina-Marie Daniele

Attending the monumental event at the Sphere over the course of the weekend, Rochester veteran, Jones bumped into the above-mentioned ‘Nina Drama’ at the card — leading to a tongue-in-cheek response to the coming together from outspoken former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

“I freaking LOVE Jon Jones,” Nina-Marie Daniele posted on her X account. “And before y’all make it weird and leave a bunch of “how’d she get the Jon Jones interview” comments smh, I’ll tell you. Before I started covering MMA I was a comedy content creator. Jon and I used to follow each other but never spoke. I saw Jon backstage at UFC 285 and I asked the UFC social team if I could do a quick piece with Jon… they were a little hesitant but for some reason the UFC took a chance on me and said yes and we waited for him backstage to finish the press conference.”

“When Jon saw me he was like, “Hey, I know you!” And said yes to sitting with me for ten minute while on his way out and THAT is how I got the Jon Jones interview LOL. You guys have no idea how grateful I am for @JonnyBones he changed my life by giving me ten minutes of his time. I am forever grateful… thank Jonny!”

Or did you sell him (Jon Jones) drugs?” Sean Strickland responded.