UFC middleweight Sean Strickland shares his views on controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Strickland is set to challenge Israel Adesanya for his middleweight championship this weekend in the main event of UFC 293. While Strickland has enjoyed a decent run of form since moving up to 185lbs, it has been his actions outside of the cage that have garnered the most attention.

The 32-year-old has used slurs and offensive language while covering a range of topics such as homosexuality, women’s rights, trans people and about everything in between. The American has also revealed rather horrifying details about his past which can give you a little more insight to his mind.

Sean Strickland disses Andrew Tate ahead of UFC 293

While you might think that Strickland and Tate, Strickland would blast the former kickboxer, labelling him as a ‘con artist’.

“We share a lot of values, but… Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate – as a young man I see why you guys look up to him because you guys are morale-less men. You have no values, you have no positive role models, so you latch onto a piece of shit like Tate. you say you ‘I want to be like Tate’, ‘all my problems in the world are because women are fucking me’, that’s not it,” Strickland said on The Nelk podcast.

“Andrew Tate is a con artist, he [Tate] used to rob people’s savings. To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t ‘I did something so morally wrong, I took advantage of men, ‘I took money from men’ – it was like ‘nah fuck them, I’m a con-artist, I’m a piece of shit.”

Strickland would not hold back when describing Tate and implored young men not to follow in his footsteps.

“I’m telling you Andrew Tate he’s not your Messiah he would turn you out for a dollar he’s a f**king pimp he’s a wh*re,” said Sean Strickland.

“Don’t be like him, don’t want to drive a fucking Bugatti, Andrew Tate you guys – there’s so many better male role models out there.”

