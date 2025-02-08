Video – UFC 312 star Sean Strickland throws kids off pier in Sydney ahead of title fight

Ahead of his return tonight at UFC 312, incoming title challenger, Sean Strickland appears to be practising his wrestling — offensively, in fact — with footage emerging of the polarizing star throwing multiple kids off a pier into the water in Sydney as he prepares to take on Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender and a former undisputed titleholder, returns to action tonight for the first time since last summer, taking on South African star, du Plessis in a rematch of their first pairing back in January of last year.

Sean Strickland throws kids off pier ahead of UFC 312 title fight

And ahead of his title pairing with Pretoria native, du Plessis, Strickland was filmed sparring with some kids and teenagers on a pier in Sydney — before throwing them into the water below with more challengers lining up to try and push the title chaser into the water themselves.

Ngl this looks fun — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) February 8, 2025

Returning to the scene of his previous title fight success back in 2023, on that occasion ‘Downunder’, Strickland turned in one of the biggest upset victories in title fight history in the promotion, landing a shutout unanimous decision win over former two-time champion and common-foe, Israel Adesanya.

And enjoying a so far impressive run in Sydney, this week, Strickland claimed he felt “at home” in the region — citing the Australian culture and lifestyle.

“If it wasn’t for the lack of freedom of speech and gun laws here, I could see myself living here,” Sean Strickland said at the UFC 312 pre-fight press conference. “Tax is a little rough—you don’t really get that much for it. But if it wasn’t for all the lack of freedoms, I actually really like this place.

“And you f*ckers, man, you guys are a bunch of f*cking degenerates,” Sean Strickland explained. “I walk down the street, and I see f*cking mullets and lifted f*cking trucks. It feels like I’m back home with my white trash buddies. And you know, man, I f*cking love it here. I feel like I’m a little Australian.”