UFC Middleweight Sean Strickland has apologized for recent tweets in which he made fun of overweight women.

“I shouldn’t have made fun of the overweight woman… not cool, moment of weakness sponsor ads just piss me off… heart disease is real and f***ed up. We shouldn’t joke about it, I have fat family members. I’m sorry, I’ll be better from now on,” Strickland wrote on Twitter.

I shouldn't of made fun of the over weight woman.. not cool, moment of weakness sponsor ads just piss me off.. heart disease is real and fucked up. We shouldn't joke about it, i have fat family members. I'm sorry, I'll be better from now on. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 8, 2022

Similar to shenanigans put on by Colby Covington, some think this is just an act being put on for the camera, whereas others believe he is showing his genuine true colors.

While it is growth to admit when you are wrong, this latest tirade only makes you wonder what could be next for the outspoken UFC star.

Boasting an impressive six-fight win streak, with the most recent wins being over Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson, Strickland has shown he is among the elite in the middleweight division and could be in line for a potential title shot in the near future.

Do you think Sean Strickland’s apologies are genuine and he has learned something from this? Will he ever fight for the Middleweight title?

