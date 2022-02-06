Sean Strickland was quick to apologize for his UFC Vegas 47 performance despite the fact he put on a dominant display to beat top contender Jack Hermansson in the main event of the evening.

Strickland jabbed his opponent’s face off for the vast majority of the 25-minute fight and ultimately walked away with the decision victory.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Strickland was eager to say sorry after being involved in what he believed was a dull fight.

“I fought like a pussy you can say it! I’m sorry guys,” Strickland said before ‘The Count’ even got his first question out.

“I was being a pansy. I should’ve stayed in the pocked and thrown, like I did at the end. Maybe I let the pressure get to me. Again, dude, I’m sorry. I was kind of fighting like a b*tch right there – excuse me.

“I think I just let the win bonus get the best of me,” Strickland added. I fought like a chump that fight. I should’ve stayed in the pocket and thrown more but lesson learned, it won’t happen again.

Sean Strickland Wants A Title Shot

At the UFC Vegas 47 post-fight press conference, Strickland expressed his desire to fight for the middleweight title but admitted Jared Cannonier might get a shot before him.

“At the end of the day, if f*cking ‘Izzy’ wins, unless (Jared) Cannonier wins, he’s ran through the division. Come on, let’s get some fresh blood in. We don’t want to see another repeat. Let’s have one white trash motherf*cker take a crack at it.”

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his 185lb strap against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12. On the undercard, Jared Cannonier takes on Derek Brunson in what appears to be a number one contender fight.

Do you think Sean Strickland should get a middleweight title shot?

