Sean Strickland planning to run for public office after UFC career: ‘Could you picture me sitting across from AOC?’

Sean Strickland is making plans for a political career once his fighting days are done.

Four months after his spectacular title-winning performance against Israel Adesanya, middleweight champ Sean Strickland surrendered the crown to Dricus Du Plessis following an entertaining five-round affair at UFC 297. DDP left Toronto with his first UFC title after securing a razor-close split decision against Strickland, a result that has been hotly debated ever since Bruce Buffer made the official announcement.

Though Strickland’s MMA career is far from over, the loss appears to have ‘Tarzan’ already looking at potential post-fight careers. Taking to social media, Strickland revealed that a run at office could be in his future once laying down his gloves for good.

“After I’m done fighting in a few years and I’m sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position… ill never win but I’d rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao,” Strickland wrote on X.

After I'm done fighting in a few years and I'm sitting on a big pile of money I probably will run for some public office position… ill never win but I'd rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 23, 2024

“Could you picture me sitting across from AOC as she’s telling everyone why children should be able to castrate themselves?! Come on you guys,” he added. “You know one day you will need that in your life.”

Could you picture me sitting across from AOC as she's telling everyone why children should be able to castrate themselves?! Come on you guys… You know one day you will need that in your life. https://t.co/BqIAJlOt5K — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 23, 2024

“After MMA…. I have a lot more wars in me… Until then I’ll just be speaking for you guys in the cage,” he concluded.

After MMA…. I have a lot more wars in me… Until then I'll just be speaking for you guys in the cage. https://t.co/IWXeMTt5GE — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 23, 2024

What’s Next for Sean Strickland?

There’s no telling what will come next for Sean Strickland following his frustratingly close title loss, but according to UFC CEO Dana White, it won’t be an immediate rematch. During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, White was pretty adamant that a rematch wouldn’t be happening right away, opening the door for DDP to defend his title against Israel Adesanya, or possibly Khamzat Chimaev.

One fight that the UFC could potentially make is a rematch between Strickland and No. 4 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. ‘Killa Gorilla’ earned a split decision against Strickland in December 2022 and could serve as a title eliminator between the two top-five contenders.