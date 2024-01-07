Video – Shirtless Sean Strickland Gets Into ‘Roman Candle Battle’ with Nina Drama on New Year’s

Three weeks out from his first UFC middleweight title defense on January 20, Sean Strickland spent his New Year’s by engaging in a fireworks fight with MMA interviewer Nina Drama.

Drama, who has become good friends with Strickland over the last year, shared an uncensored video of multiple people engaged in a ‘Roman Candle Battle.’ The ex-model was smart enough to cover her head with a helmet, but Strickland chose to take off his shirt while fireworks were launched directly at him.

Strickland called for a pause at one point, suspecting he had been hit in the face and nipple. Fortunately, the 185-pound champ escaped without any serious injuries.

YouTube censored my new video with Sean Strickland so I’m uploading here on X! @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/gspP3a2R0G — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) January 6, 2024

Sean Strickland is expected to put his strap on the line at UFC 297 when the promotion makes its long-awaited return to Toronto. Challenging him will be South African standout and No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis.

Stillknocks’ earned his spot with a sensational second-round knockout of former titleholder Robert Whittaker in July.