Sean Strickland roasts BJJ community with meme

Predominantly a stand up fighter, former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has rarely utilized his grappling and wrestling inside the Octagon during his lengthy tenure with the promotion. And based on his most recent meme shared on his colorful social media — don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Strickland, the current number one ranked contender at the middleweight limit, most recently turned in an impressive split decision win over arch-rival, Paulo Costa — settling his long-standing spat with the Brazilian star in the co-main event of UFC 302 back in May in Newark, New Jersey.

At the beginning of this year, Sean Strickland’s middleweight title reign came to a quickfire end at the hand of the current champion, Dricus du Plessis — with the South African besting the former in another controversial split judging win in Canada.

However, already pegged by UFC CEO, Dana White to challenge for the divisional crown next, Strickland awaits the above-mentioned, du Plessis next — fresh from an impressive fourth round rear-naked choke submission win over common-foe, Israel Adesanya in the pair’s similarly heated grudge fight atop UFC 304 last month in Perth, Australia.

Sean Strickland pokes fun at BJJ players

And rarely taken to his back or taking his opponent to the canvas during both his middleweight and welterweight runs, Xtreme Couture staple, Strickland poked fun at parent’s apparent nature to tune into fights during rather awkward positions and scrambles — showing an example of Gillian Robertson and Michelle Waterson-Gomez engaged in a north-south exchange.

No idea why people do BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu),” Sean Strickland posted on his official Instagram Stories.

Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The "the x community of intolerance" yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt… Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo https://t.co/4CY2L7gypT — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 27, 2024

Turning in a massive betting upset to land the undisputed middleweight crown against the previously mentioned, Adesanya a year ago in Sydney, Strickland turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the City Kickboxing ‘Downunder’ — handing the striker the first of a now-two-fight losing skid at his former 185lbs stomping ground.