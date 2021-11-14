Sean Strickland gave fans another glimpse into his weird and wonderful world on Saturday by posting a clip of him involved in a road rage dispute.

The UFC middleweight contender has videoed himself in the middle of a heated confrontation with an unknown man and posted the results to social media.

Strickland can be heard trying to decipher if his potential opponent has any guns or knives before agreeing to settle their dispute the old-fashioned way.

The 31-year-old attempted to provide a backstory for the confrontation, writing alongside the video. “He didn’t have a gun but he “got bullets” Guy pulls out in front of me, I honk and says “what up bitch.””

Sean Strickland Has Become Known For His Disturbing Social Media Posts

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Strickland’s unusual behaviour on social media and in the press.

In August, he spoke with glee about the prospect of killing somebody inside the Octagon.

“If you like to f*cking hurt people, you’re in the right sport,” Strickland said. “I would love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring. Nothing more. It would make me super happy.

“I would own that sh*t, too. I don’t know if it would make me liable, I might have to say I’m sorry if the cops came, but I would own that sh*t. Own it. Be a psychopath, it’s f*cking fun!”

A couple of months later, Strickland spoke in odd terms about Belal Muhammad who offered to fight him at UFC 268 after Luke Rockhold withdrew from their scheduled bout due to injury.

“I want to make you an offer. You’re going to be in Vegas next week. Me and you, we can meet up in the desert dude and we can just do some weird shit together,” Strickland said in his Instagram stories. “Because it’s like, this is something that I’ve always fantasized about you know?

“And you are like a gazelle that wants to be a lion and you’re accepting what I want to do to you. And like dude, I want to do some weird shit to you man. Like oh man. It’s just so exciting that you’re just so okay with me doing it. Like there’s some things I’ve fantasized about for a long time and I feel like you’re going to let me do it to you.”

Strickland is yet to book a fight against Muhammad, Rockhold, or anyone else for that matter. If his latest social media activity is anything to go off, it appears he is now trying to get some rounds in with civilians.

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s Road rage post?

