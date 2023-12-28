Photo – Sean Strickland shows off ripped physique ahead of UFC 297 grudge title fight with dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland looks to be in incredible shape ahead of his UFC 297 fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

2023 has been an incredible year for Strickland who has completely transformed his career, from controversial contender on a two-fight losing streak to undisputed champion with a growing fanbase.

After upsetting the odds against Israel Adesanya in September a rematch seemed on the cards, but Adesanya opted to take some time away. So, No.1 contender and the original opponent meant for Adesanya for UFC 293, Du Plessis, will now challenge Strickland for the UFC’s middleweight title.

If you had told the average UFC fan at the beginning of 2023 that the next champion would be either Sean Strickland or Dricus Du Plessis, they likely would have laughed. However, come January 20, and after what should be an entertaining clash, one will be declared champion.

Sean Strickland looks in incredible shape

After moving up to middleweight in 2020, a once-weight drained and cut Strickland filled into the weight class and appeared to enjoy not partaking in a drastic weight cut. However, in a recently posted photo, the 32-year-old seems to be in the best shape he has been in since bumping up in weight.

So here's the thing, you guys: Sean Strickland is our 2023 Male Fighter of the Year.



"Talent must be low this year," the UFC champ says in his acceptance speech. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JrDFZqjfps — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 21, 2023

While Strickland has been renowned for his hard work in the gym, but he could also be heading into the bout with added motivation. Beside wanting to keep the title, things turned a little personal between Strickland and Du Plessis after the latter made light of Strickland being abused by his father as a child.

Strickland would reply by calling the south African some homophobic slurs before it all came to a head at the UFC 297 event. After ushering away some nearby children, Strickland leapt at Du Plessis who was stupidly seated right behind him and struck him multiple times. The pair would have to

Who wins, Sean Strickland or Dricus Du Plessis?