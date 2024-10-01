Sean Strickland Reignites Feud with David Goggins: "I will end your little ass ... You’re back in Afghanistan, son."

Just when you thought the rivalry between Sean Strickland and David Goggins was dead and buried, ‘Tarzan’ had to go and dig it back up.

Earlier this year, Strickland rubbed a lot of fight fans and military members the wrong way when he suggested that there wasn’t a single Navy SEAL who could hang with him in the gym. Ex-SEAL Mitch Aguiar stepped up to the plate and agreed to spar with Strickland. Needless to say, things didn’t go well for Aguiar, but he more than earned Strickland’s respect.

Responding to Strickland’s disrespectful comments, David Goggins, another former Navy SEAL and ultramarathon runner, agreed to strap on some gloves and go a few rounds with the former middleweight champion on one condition.

“Three days training with me and I will be more than happy to put the gloves on and spar with you,” Gogging said in a post on social media.

Strickland welcomed Goggins to come to his gym in Las Vegas anytime he wanted to put his money where his mouth is.

“This is why I make fun of you,” Strickland replied. “I live in Las Vegas, you live in Las Vegas….. I train at xtreme couture everyday, the door is always open… instead let’s get on the tiktok and make a video lol..@mitch_aguiar showed…. all you gotta do is walk in the door.” “Cracks me up to hear David Garggle Goggins rant… ‘I’m old school’ as he’s on tiktok ‘let’s handle this like men.’ Ok sure. I’m in Vegas, you’re in Vegas….. I train at the same gym everyday.. IM EASY TO FIND!” he added in a post on ‘X’. “You on the other hand…. you just live on tiktok….location?” (h/t Middle Easy).

Sean Strickland Rekindles his rivalry with David goggins

From there, things quieted down between the two and Strickland seemingly squashed his beef with Goggins. That was until during a recent interview with The Schmo when ‘Tarzan’ opened those old wounds and poured a heap of salt into them.

Sean Strickland has some really harsh words for David Goggins:



"I will break your f#cking face dude, I will injure your little ass bro. I'll f#cking f#ck you up so bad, you'll think you're back in Afghanistan"



VIA | @TheSchmo312 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/sGnNprov63 — FEDZ_MMA (@Fedzmma) September 28, 2024

“Let me tell you why I make fun of Navy SEALs. The moment these c**ts become influencers, it’s fair game,” Strickland said. “You’re supposed to be a badass Navy SEAL. You’re supposed to be merking motherf***ers. Now I see you roided out on the gram talking about staying hard. You don’t know what hard is. You’re an influencer. I could f**k you if I wanted to Goggins.” “With that being said, Goggins, I will break your f**king face, dude. I will end your little ass, bro. I’ll f**k you up so bad you’ll think you’re back in Afghanistan, son,” he added. “You don’t want a piece of this. You better stay your a** on the f**king running.” “I do a man’s game. I’m not running like a little woman. Prey runs motherf***er. You’re going to be running from me,” he continued. “If you want a piece my dog, come to Xtreme. You’re in Vegas. I’m in Vegas. All you’ve got to do is get those little f**king legs and walk. You could jog to the f**king place. I am there. I will sodomize you, Googins.”

Goggins has not responded to Strickland as of this writing.