Sean Strickland beats up online boxing troll: ‘You wanna run your f*cking mouth, be a man about it’

UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland recently engaged in another rather heavy sparring session with an online troll, this time sharing the squared circle with former professional boxer, Denis Douglin – before thanking the Brooklyn native for a self-labelled “therapy session”.

Strickland, the current #7 ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since July of this year, featuring in a main card fight against recently minted division champion, Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

Suffering a first round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo native, Strickland saw his seven-fight winning run halted by Pereira, and is slated to return at UFC Vegas 66 on December 17. at the final card of the year – taking main event honors against one-time title challenger, Jared Cannonier.

Strickland, who has a reputation for tense and aggressive, rather heavy sparring technique, plys his trade at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, and has been filmed sharing the ring with recent UFC 281 feature Dominick Reyes, as well as UFC heavyweight best, Francis Ngannou.

Sean Strickland shares heavy sparring session with Denis Doughlin

Brutally dropping a teammate with a high kick in a sparring session earlier this year, Strickland shared the squared circle with the above-mentioned 34-year-old New York native, Douglin – firing barbs at the former super middleweight.

“Well, this is the first time I’ve ever donated to charity,” Sean Strickland posted on his official Instagram account. “Gotta say the best 100 (dollars) I’ve ever spent. [Mitch Aguiar] when you coming??? I got a bell for you to ring lmao. [Denis Douglin] thank you for the therapy session.”

Managing a slew of impressive victories en route to his number seven rank at middleweight, the outspoken Strickland has defeated the likes of Brendan Allen, Uriah Hall, and Jack Hermansson before his defeat to Pereira.