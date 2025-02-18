Sean Strickland Basks in the Chaos of USA’s Big Win Over Canada: ‘I Love Me Some Hockey Fights’

Sean Strickland loves himself some hockey fights.

Recently, the former UFC middleweight champion took to social media to share his love for scraps on 200-foot-long slabs of ice. Strickland’s comment was also accompanied by a clip from the USA vs. Canada game on February 15 that saw the Americans score three unanswered goals to walk away with a big win at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

I love me some hockey fights 🤝 https://t.co/D2FrwZsmc6 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 16, 2025

“I love me some hockey fights,” Strickland wrote on X.

And just to hammer home how awesome hockey fights can truly be, here are NBC Sports’ 10 greatest hockey fights of all time for no particular reason.

Sean Strickland blames Canada for his first loss to Dricus Du Plessis

Strickland may appreciate Canada’s national sport, but he’s by no means a fan of the country itself. After coming up short via a razor-close split decision against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, ‘Tarzan’ expressed his frustration with not getting an immediate rematch and even went so far as to blame Canada (pun not intended) for not leaving Toronto with the middleweight title still strapped around his waist.

“You know I don’t care about fight politics or a belt,” Strickland posted. “But, it makes me laugh they give Izzy a rematch to Alex [Pereira] after getting slept. I lost a close decision that Dana [White] himself thought I won. Everyone did. The stats did. That needs to be run back. “And man, I don’t want to pull this card, but when does the Champ ever lose a close fight?” he added. “When you’re in Canada with a bunch of dirty f*cking leftists.”

Unfortunately, Strickland can’t blame Canada for coming up short against ‘DDP’ once again at UFC 312. That one was all him.